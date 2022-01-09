Scotland’s decision to postpone IVF for unvaccinated women due to the Covid risk has been dubbed “inhumane.”

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie MSP, said the Scottish Government should reconsider its position immediately.

“It is heartbreaking for those couples to have infertility treatment cancelled at the last minute,” Jackie Baillie MSP, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, said.

“Of course, I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated because it is the best form of protection against the virus, but the rules were unclear at first, and treating these women in this manner is inhumane.”

“The Scottish government needs to reconsider its position immediately.”

The decision, which applies to all fertility treatments except urgent fertility preservation, will be reviewed in February “or sooner if appropriate,” according to the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA).

“With immediate effect (or whenever is practicable), all fertility treatment for Covid-19 unvaccinated women in Scotland has been deferred where the treatment could result in a pregnancy,” the HFEA said in a coronavirus QandA.

The deferral time will be added back to those affected’s fertility journey to ensure they do not lose treatment eligibility due to their age.

According to the Aberdeen Fertility Clinic, women who have had their booster jab or are within 12 weeks of receiving their second Covid vaccine dose can continue their treatment as usual, while those who are about to get a booster can begin treatment 10 days after the jab.

According to Dr. Mary Neal of Strathclyde University’s Department of Healthcare Law and Ethics, the decision raised some ethical concerns.

Those who are refused treatment could argue that they are being unlawfully discriminated against because of their inability to conceive naturally or that their right to a family life, which is protected under human rights legislation, is being denied.

“On the surface, it appears to be a sensible policy,” Dr. Neal said, “but my concern is the potential indefinite nature of these delays, which will cause concern to people who want to conceive.”

“I think this would hit me hard if I were a woman who was running out of time to conceive.”

