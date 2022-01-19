Scotland’s guidance on working from home will change in February.

At the start of next month, Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government will engage with businesses about a “hybrid” approach to working from home and the office.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, announced today that the government will abandon the working-from-home policy beginning in February.

As the omicron spread slows, Ms Sturgeon said in parliament this afternoon that the Scottish Government will engage with businesses next month about a “hybrid” approach to working from home and the office.

Until then, she said, the government will continue to encourage people to “work from home whenever possible at this time.”

During this time, hygiene measures such as face coverings and ‘baseline measures’ will be in place.

“At this stage, the baseline mitigation measures that were in place before omicron – and the requirement for businesses, service providers, and places of worship to take reasonable measures to minimize the spread of coronavirus on their premises – will be retained to help keep Ccvid contained as this wave recedes,” she added.

“This means that face coverings must be worn in public indoor spaces and on public transportation.”

“Businesses and other organizations should continue to follow guidance and take reasonable steps to prevent the spread of covid,” says the report.

“Also, hospitality establishments should continue to collect customer contact information, which is critical for Test and Protect to function properly.”