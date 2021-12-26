Scotland’s most popular staycation hotel is a luxury Glasgow hotel.

The most popular staycation hotel in Scotland is a luxury Glasgow hotel.

According to new research, the 5-star Scottish hotels that saw the most demand after national travel restrictions were lifted topped the list, with a well-known Glasgow hotel at the top.

Following the lifting of national travel restrictions in April this year, new research has revealed the 5-star Scottish hotels that saw the greatest increase in demand.

The study, conducted by Johnstons of Elgin, a sustainable luxury cashmere and fine woolens brand, looked at over five million Google searches in the UK to find the top ten hotels in Scotland that people want to visit.

The hotel with the greatest change in demand from September last year to September this year was Glasgow’s Hotel De Vin at One Devonshire Gardens, which saw a 250 percent increase in searches from people looking for a 5-star hotel staycation over the period.

The Great Western Road hotel was one of only two in Glasgow to make the top ten list, alongside the Kimpton Blysthwood Square Hotel, which came in eighth after seeing a 61.5 percent increase in searches for its name.

“It’s great to see the Scottish Hospitality Industry booming,” George McNeil, Managing Director Retail at Johnstons of Elgin, said.

“Whether it’s a retreat to a historic highland castle or a chic hotel in one of our fine cities, Scotland can rival anywhere in the world for incredible experiences.”

Since the lifting of travel restrictions in April, searches for luxury hotels in Scotland have increased by 438 percent, with hotels in the Highlands seeing the most interest (60.8%), followed by hotels in Glasgow and the Clyde Valley (37.3%).