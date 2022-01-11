Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon is loosening five rules.

As Nicola Sturgeon relaxes restrictions in Scotland, five rules are changing.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, has confirmed that the Scottish Government will lift some restrictions in Scotland, following evidence that the latest measures have had an impact.

The restrictions on covid in Scotland are set to be relaxed.

Before Christmas, Scotland imposed new restrictions on crowd gatherings and hospitality venues, forcing a slew of events to be canceled, including Hogmanay celebrations.

READ MORE – Scotland’s ‘fully vaccinated’ covid rules have been changed to include a booster shot in addition to two doses.

The five main points from today’s speech are listed below.

PCR test recommendations have shifted.

You no longer need a PCR test if you test positive on a lateral flow test, but you must still isolate for 10 days.

Close contacts who have been fully vaccinated must test for six days with lateral flow tests but are not required to isolate.

From Thursday, January 13, Public Health Scotland will also report a combined figure for the number of people who have recorded a first positive PCR or lateral flow test, in addition to the number of people who have tested positive for Covid through a PCR test.

The First Minister then urged Scots to ensure that they are recording their lateral flow results on the UK Government website, whether they are negative or positive.

While it has not been confirmed, Sturgeon has stated that relaxation of the hospitality restrictions is being considered.

Table service is currently the only option, and venues must maintain a one-metre separation between groups.

Live indoor events are limited to 200 people, forcing theatres across Edinburgh to close their doors, and restrictions imposed on pubs and restaurants resulted in a slew of cancellations.

From Monday, January 17, Sturgeon confirmed that the 500-person attendance cap at large-scale outdoor events will be lifted.

This means that spectators will be allowed back into major outdoor sporting events, such as the upcoming Six Nations rugby matches and upcoming football matches scheduled for early next week.

Organizers of large events with 1000 or more attendees should also check the certification status.

