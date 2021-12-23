Scotland’s nightclubs will close for at least three weeks starting December 27.

Scotland’s nightclubs will close for at least three weeks beginning December 27.

Clubs have been ordered to close unless they can operate “within regulation,” according to John Swinney. During previous lockdowns, many nightclubs shifted to sit-down bar service in order to stay open.

According to Deputy First Minister John Swinney, the Scottish Government has ordered nightclubs to close for at least three weeks beginning December 27.

Clubs must close unless they can operate “within regulation,” according to an amendment to coronavirus regulations published on Thursday.

Hospitality businesses will be able to continue to operate with social distancing and table service under the new restrictions.

Mr Swinney made the announcement in front of Holyrood’s Covid-19 Recovery Committee.

“After engaging with the industry, we now propose that nightclubs be prohibited from operating for this three-week period,” he told the committee.

“While they could operate with distancing and table service, and that option will remain open to them, we believe that a regulatory closure, combined with financial assistance, could reduce losses and help these businesses weather what we hope will be a brief period before they can resume normal operations.”

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon announced new event restrictions that will go into effect on Boxing Day, limiting outdoor events to 500 people and indoor seated events to 200 people and 100 standing.

While changes to the hospitality industry will reinstate the one-metre social distancing between groups and table service, they will take effect on December 27.

The legislation to close nightclubs has no set end date, so the restrictions could be lifted sooner or later than originally planned.