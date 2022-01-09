Scotland’s self-isolation period has been reduced, and Nicola Sturgeon claims that PCR tests are no longer required if a patient has Covid symptoms.

Scotland’s self-isolation period has been reduced, and Nicola Sturgeon claims that PCR tests aren’t required if the patient has Covid symptoms.

During a statement to the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister delivered the long-awaited news.

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Scotland’s Covid self-isolation rules will be reduced from ten to seven days, in line with the rest of the UK.

Following mounting pressure to loosen the restrictions, the First Minister made the long-awaited announcement during a statement to the Scottish Parliament.

To free up capacity elsewhere in the system, Scots who receive a positive lateral flow test will no longer be required to book a PCR test to confirm the result.

Both of the changes will go into effect on Thursday.

Over the Christmas period, Scotland had the strictest self-isolation rules in the UK for coronavirus, while other countries chose to shorten the quarantine period to relieve pressure on public services.

Ms Sturgeon said she had decided to follow the rest of the UK in reducing self-isolation time after public health experts advised her that the benefits outweighed the risks.

People will be able to end their self-isolation after seven days if they don’t have a fever and have two negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven under the new system.

Close contacts of positive cases, such as family members, will no longer need to self-isolate if they take a lateral flow test every day for a week.

This exemption, however, will only apply to those who have received all of their vaccines, including the first, second, and third or booster doses, with unvaccinated adults continuing to self-isolate as before.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that the changes are “significant” and “not without risk.”

“However, at this stage of the pandemic, they strike an appropriate balance between maintaining the importance of self-isolation in breaking transmission chains while minimizing the economic and critical service disruptions that self-isolation causes.”

Because of the testing changes, anyone in Scotland who receives a positive lateral flow test will no longer need to schedule a PCR test to confirm the result as of Thursday.

Instead, they will be required to immediately self-isolate and report their results online, allowing their contacts to be traced through the Test and Protect system.

Those with Covid symptoms, on the other hand, should schedule a PCR test.

This story is currently being updated.