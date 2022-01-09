Scotland’s self-isolation rules are explained, including when to self-isolate and why the period of isolation could be reduced to seven days.

Only Scotland still requires people to isolate for 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Scottish government is considering reducing the period of self-isolation from ten to seven days.

After testing positive for Covid-19, Scotland is the only UK country that still requires people to isolate for 10 days.

It would be in line with England, Wales, and Northern Ireland if quarantine was reduced to a minimum of seven days.

The current isolation rules in Scotland are explained, as well as how they might change in the future.

If you live in Scotland, you must immediately self-isolate if:

If you have symptoms, you should immediately self-isolate and schedule a PCR test.

If you test positive, you should self-isolate for 10 days, starting from the day your symptoms began.

If you have a positive PCR test but no symptoms, you should self-isolate for 10 days after the test.

If you develop symptoms, you should begin self-isolation again the day they appear.

If someone you live with tests positive during your 10-day self-isolation, you do not need to restart it.

If you have a positive lateral flow test but no symptoms, you and your family should immediately self-isolate.

You should schedule a PCR test, and if the results are positive, you should self-isolate for 10 days from the date of your positive lateral flow test.

Self-isolation can be ended if the PCR is negative.

If you haven’t had a high temperature in the last 48 hours or needed medicine to control a fever in the last 48 hours, you can return to work and your normal activities after your 10-day self-isolation is finished.

People who have tested positive for Covid-19 have two types of close contacts:

If you do the following, you are considered a household contact:

You should self-isolate for 10 days if you are a household contact of someone who has tested positive.

If the person who tested positive has symptoms, self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of their symptoms.

Self-isolate for ten days from the date of their test if they don’t have any symptoms.

If they do not have symptoms at first, but later develop them, begin self-isolation from the time their symptoms began.

If you develop symptoms while self-isolating as a contact, you should re-isolate from the day your symptoms begin.

Suppose.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy