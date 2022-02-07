Scotrail cancels services in Glasgow due to a’major fault.’

Scotrail cancels services due to a “major fault,” causing chaos in Glasgow.

Commuters are strongly advised to make alternative travel arrangements due to a fault with the signaling cables that caused dozens of trains to be delayed this morning.

Due to a major network issue, dozens of trains have been canceled.

Scotrail announced on Twitter this morning that a fiber cable failure is disrupting several services to and from Glasgow.

Specialist engineering teams are on the scene to make repairs, but according to JourneyCheck, travel was disrupted until around noon.

“Services have been severely impacted due to a major fault with the communication system between drivers and signallers,” the Twitter post said.

“We strongly advise customers to check to see if their journey is affected before heading to the station, and if possible, make alternative arrangements.”

“We’re unable to run any services on the Argyle or North Clyde routes (see previous tweets) and do not have a timeframe for when services will resume.”

This is an extremely serious flaw.

“If you are able, please make your own arrangements, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

So far, the following routes have been impacted:

“Engineers are working hard to resolve the technical fault,” Scotrail said in an apology to customers.

Customers will be provided with replacement buses, and alternative train routes will be available, though services will be limited.

Journeycheck is a good place to go for more information on service disruptions.