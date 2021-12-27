ScotRail cut train services in January due to a staff shortage caused by the Omicron Covid variant.

Because of the Omicron Covid variant, ScotRail had to reduce train services in January.

Commuters are advised to “double-check train times until they arrive at the station.”

Temporary timetable changes will begin on January 4 and will last for the rest of the month, with ScotRail estimating that normal service will resume on January 28.

As cases of Covid-19 continued to rise and staff were forced to self-isolate, the rail operator was forced to make service cuts last week, including over 200 on Christmas Eve.

“Like most businesses, ScotRail is not immune to the effects of coronavirus,” said operations director David Simpson.

We’ve been working nonstop to maintain a safe and dependable railway in extremely difficult and rapidly changing conditions.

“As we continue to fight the effects of coronavirus, we want to give our customers a sense of security, which is why we’re making some temporary changes to our schedule.”

“We’ve tried to spread these changes out over the course of the day to minimize the impact on our customers,” says the company. “However, people should plan ahead and check train times until they arrive at the station.”

Several routes throughout the country will be impacted, all of which connect to Glasgow and Edinburgh’s main stations.

“It’s better for some services to be temporarily withdrawn on a planned basis than to have chaotic last-minute cancellations,” said Robert Samson, ScotRail’s Transport Focus Senior Stakeholder Manager.

“In order to plan their journeys, passengers require clear, reliable information as well as a reliable timetable.”

Passengers should be more confident as a result of these temporary changes to the schedule.”

If the service is cancelled, customers with pre-purchased tickets may be eligible for refunds.

On Christmas Eve, the last day numbers were available, Covid-19 cases in Scotland reached near-record levels, with 7,076 new cases.

On Monday, social distancing restrictions were reinstated, along with a limit on the number of households that could meet at the same time.

