ScotRail proposes closing ticket offices and reducing hours of operation.

ScotRail proposes closing ticket offices and limiting hours of operation.

The proposed changes would affect 120 stations; some will see minor changes, according to the operator, but three ticket offices will be eliminated.

There will be no job losses, according to the ScotRail CEO.

Some Scottish railway stations may close ticket offices as part of the service’s first overhaul in three decades, but critics say the plans will harm passengers and jeopardize station safety.

According to ScotRail’s ticket office consultation, proposed changes will affect 120 stations; some will see minor changes, but three ticket offices will be closed, and others may have their hours reduced.

“There hasn’t been a real review of our ticket office opening hours in 30 years,” Phil Campbell, the rail company’s head of customer operations, said. “It’s important we keep up with the changing habits of customers who no longer rely on purchasing tickets in this way.”

“With more than a 50% drop in the use of ticket offices, exacerbated by the pandemic,” he continued, “we want to do everything we can to ensure everyone has a smooth journey.”

There would be no job losses, according to Mr Campbell, and the changes were made to “add value for our employees and customers.”

On Tuesday, the proposals were unveiled, and within hours, they were being slammed.

“ScotRail passengers are being left with a second-rate service,” said Scottish Labour transport spokesman Neil Bibby.

“Routes are being cut, fares are being raised, and now ticket counters are being closed,” said the MSP.

“Regardless of what ScotRail says, these cuts will affect passengers, endanger jobs, and jeopardize station safety.”

The proposed changes, according to ScotRail, would achieve a number of goals, including less fare fraud and ticketless travel, increased revenue generation and protection, reduced antisocial behavior, and a reduction in carbon emissions of about 102 tonnes per year due to reduced heating and lighting.

It also stated that the number and frequency of services would not change as a result of the review, that anyone in existing station teams who wanted a job would have one, that customer safety would not be jeopardized, and that passengers with mobility or access needs would continue to be supported.

The public consultation will begin on Wednesday on behalf of the rail operator and stakeholder Robert Samson.

