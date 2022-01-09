ScotRail’s schedule will be altered next week to accommodate Covid-related staff absences.

Due to Covid-related staff absences, ScotRail’s timetable will be changed next week.

The public has been notified that services will be temporarily altered between January 4 and January 28.

Glasgow Central Station and Glasgow Queen Street services are among those affected.

Due to the rapid spread of omicron, there has been an increase in covid-related absences among ScotRail employees, with some testing positive, others awaiting PCR test results, and many more who are self-isolating as a result of being in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

These staff absences have had an impact on ScotRail services, resulting in the cancellation or modification of a number of services in recent weeks.

The train company has decided to alter its schedule in order to give customers more certainty about which services will be available in the coming weeks.

The following routes are affected by the schedule change:

“ScotRail, like most businesses, is not immune to the impact of coronavirus,” said David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director.

We’ve been working nonstop to maintain a safe and reliable railway in extremely challenging and rapidly changing conditions.

“As we continue to fight the effects of coronavirus, we want to give our customers peace of mind, which is why we’re making some temporary changes to our schedule from Tuesday, January 4 to Friday, January 28, 2022.”

“We’ve tried to spread these changes out over the course of the day to minimize the impact on our customers,” says the company. “However, people should plan ahead and check train times right up until they arrive at the station.”

“Anyone traveling with us is urged to stay safe and follow government instructions.”

This includes good hand hygiene and wearing a face covering for the duration of your journey.”

The ScotRail website contains a complete list of changes.