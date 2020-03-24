FOR ex-pat Scots the Hosie’s the lure of a life outdoors saw them packing up and moving to the Spanish island of Ibiza.

In search of a new way of life, Ruth, Stan and their two children Millie, 12, and Otto, 10, set up home in the family seaside resort of Santa Eulalia leaving Edinburgh behind.

But now they, like thousands of other families in Spain, find themselves in lockdown for two weeks as the country tries to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Unlike the UK which is urging people to be socially distant and advised vulnerable groups to isolate for 12 weeks, all of Spain’s citizens face restrictions for two weeks. What measures are in place after that are not clear.

Spain has registered a 20% increase in new cases of coronavirus.

The total in the country is up by 3,431 to 17,147. The number of deaths from the virus was up by 179 to 767.

Mrs Hosie said: “It is just so surreal. We can only go out to the supermarket, pharmacy or to walk the dogs. The streets, which at this time of year are normally still busy with people and the restaurants would be open, are deserted.

“The police have been driving around with a tannoy warning people to stay indoors. And if you are caught on the beach I understand it is a 500 Euro fine.

“We are already a few days in and we have a bit of cabin fever. Just what happens after the two week period we don’t yet know.”

Mrs Hosie’s husband Stan, a self-employed IT consultant, said they have been stopped by police even walking the dogs.

He said: “Police are out and about speaking to people I think they just want to make sure you are going where you say you are.

“We have a couple of fairly large supermarkets nearby and they are restricting it to 80 customers at a time. You also have to keep your distance in queues. One of the main chains is enforcing the use of plastic gloves.”

As well as stocking up on essentials, Mrs Hosie, who is an asthma sufferer, has had to make sure she has a supply of inhalers.

For children Millie and Otto being off school isn’t exactly a bonus as they are confined to indoors.

Mrs Hosie added: “The children’s school has by far exceeded my expectations of what could be organised and provided so rapidly. This is especially true for my daughter, who is closer to the exam years. Their whole timetable is being delivered on line by their teachers, from the classrooms. The students are still following their usual day and can ask the teachers questions. They can also face time and WhatsApp their classmates at the end of the day to keep in touch and share their thoughts and feelings. I’m not always the biggest fan of new technology but this is a far superior solution than anything which would have been available if I had been stuck at home during my school days.

“Otto has some work to do as well, but many of his sports activities have been curtailed.

“We are able to go out into the garden, but even the weather hasn’t been as good as it usually is. At the moment I feel, and I imagine I’m not alone, that almost every aspect of my every day life is not under my control.”

While people can’t get out many on line classes are now being offered by the Ibiza – in yoga, languages, meditation and group exercise sessions.

Mrs Hosie added: “Residents here are trying to make the best of this situation, stay positive and buoy each other up.

“It it just like something from a book or film, not having the freedom just to go wherever you want as we are all used to doing. On Sunday there was still quite a few people wandering around and assessing the situation but now it is being taken more seriously and the streets feel very quiet. The threat of fines might also have something to do with that. I’m unsure how this virus could spread by walking on a beach but that’s one of the current rules.”

Mr Hosie commutes to the UK frequently for work, but is now working from home given flights have been cancelled and travel around Europe has been restricted. They still have family in Scotland and have been keeping in contact as developments change.

“I’d hoped he would be able to spend more time with us and less in the UK but I didn’t envisage it under these circumstances,” added Mrs Hosie.