Scots have been advised against visiting England for the Hogmanay celebrations.

As the covid infection rate soars across the country, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has advised New Year’s revelers that traveling is the “wrong course of action.”

Mr Swinney said that while there is nothing stopping partygoers from celebrating Hogmanay south of the border, where nightclubs are still open, this would go against the “spirit” of the Scottish Government’s regulations.

Nightclubs have been ordered to close their doors for at least three weeks beginning December 27 as a result of this.

The cancellation of New Year’s Eve street parties, including the one planned for Edinburgh, has been forced by restrictions on the number of people who can attend events, which limit attendance to 500 outside and smaller numbers indoors.

Instead, the Scottish Government is advising people to “stay at home as much as possible,” with any gatherings limited to three households.

In the wake of record covid infections caused by the Omicron variant, Mr Swinney insisted that these are “proportionate and appropriate” measures that Scottish ministers “reluctantly” implemented to protect public health.

While it is legal for people to travel to England to participate in celebrations there, the Deputy First Minister, who is also Scotland’s Covid-19 Recovery Secretary, acknowledged that this would be contrary to “the spirit of the rules we are putting forward.”

“People have to make their own choices, and they have to follow the advice we put in place,” Mr Swinney said on BBC Breakfast.

“In Scotland, we have the power to impose certain restrictions, and we have done so on what we believe is a proportionate and appropriate basis.”

“People have the freedom to make their own decisions,” he added.

But we must recognize that Omicron poses a serious threat to everyone in our society, and we must all take steps to protect ourselves by limiting our social contacts and connections.

