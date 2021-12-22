Scott Borgerson is the husband of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Scott Borgerson is Ghislaine Maxwell’s husband.

On November 29, 2021, the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a scandalized socialite and alleged madame, began.

Maxwell’s secret marriage to Scott Borgerson since 2016 was revealed to the press prior to her court proceedings.

Scott Borgerson is CargoMetrics’ CEO and was born in 1976.

Data analytics for maritime trade and shipping are processed by the company.

The company is worth (dollar)100 million (£76 million) as of 2020.

Borgerson is the proud owner of a £2.3 million oceanfront mansion in Massachusetts.

After her matrimonial status was revealed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Manhattan prosecutors accused her of purposefully concealing her wealth, it was initially assumed that Borgerson was Maxwell’s secret husband, according to the New York Post.

“The defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about her spouse’s financial circumstances or assets, whose identity she declined to provide to Pretrial Services,” Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe told Manhattan federal Judge Alison Nathan.

Maxwell later admitted to court officials that she attempted to file for divorce prior to her arrest so that her husband would not be “associated with her.”

It came after Borgerson was linked to the (dollar)1 million mansion in New Hampshire where Maxwell was apprehended by the FBI.

Maxwell is accused of buying her hideaway with the help of an ex-military man named “Scott,” according to the court.

The surname “Marshall” was used by both “Scott” and Ghislaine, who went by the name “Jen.”

Borgerson has always maintained that they are just old friends.

Maxwell’s lawyers had previously proposed a £22.5 million bail package, with up to £19 million coming from Scott Borgerson – money that the couple would lose if Maxwell went on the run.

Maxwell’s bail application was denied, with a judge ruling that the multimillion-dollar package was sufficient evidence to show she could flee the country.

The judge claimed that the British socialite “misrepresented” the value of her assets and property, as well as her relationship with Borgerson, all of which her lawyers claim are reasons for Maxwell’s decision to remain in the United States.

In August 2020, MailOnline reported that Borgerson was Ghislaine Maxwell’s “boyfriend,” despite the fact that she was 14 years her junior.

Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-wife was accused of “stealing” the CEO from him in 2013.

According to the Mail, the couple met at an ocean preservation conference, with Borgerson’s distraught wife learning of the affair after watching a video of the two “kissing and cuddling.”

According to reports, Maxwell had been hiding out at Borgerson’s ocean-front mansion in the days leading up to Epstein’s arrest.

Borgerson again denies this, claiming that he has no idea where she lives.

