Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Take A Break As He Vacations With Ex Kourtney Kardashian

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick, who have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017, have reportedly decided to take a break again. The rumors come amid reports that Disick and his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, are vacationing in Idaho with friends.

“Things haven’t been great between them. Scott’s been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her. Things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her,” an insider told E! News.

The insider went on to say Richie has become “more independent of Scott.”

“They are still in contact and have seen each other multiple times in the last month, but are not as inseparable as before,” the source told the outlet.

The couple previously broke up in May following Disick’s return from rehab. However, in July, they decided to give their relationship another shot.

Confirming the two were “hanging out” again, a source had told US Weekly in July, “Sofia wanted Scott to get through and overcome any issues he has and Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship.”

Another insider told the outlet the two-month break was good for the couple.

“Scott has been much more calm and responsive to people outside of his family over the last month or so. Whatever issues that were bubbling up between Sofia and Scott at the start of the pandemic have simmered down and Scott has returned to a place where Sofia feels comfortable being around him and being in his life again,” the source said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Disick posted a comment on Kardashian’s Instagram photo in which she posed in a silver one-piece swimsuit.

“Lake ya,” she captioned the photo, to which Disick replied, “What a lake er.”

Over the weekend, Disick shared several photos and videos from their trip on Instagram. In one of the clips, he jokingly said he was nearly attacked by a “murder hornet.”

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t know what happened initially. I knew that it wasn’t good. It was an odd feeling. It came in my shirt and then stayed with me for about two to three minutes before I realized this is a ferocious bee. I thought my life was over. I thought I was going to die on Lake Gaza, and I was OK with that because it’s that pretty here other than the fires and everything else going on,” he said in the video.

He then cut to Kardashian, who played along saying, “I thought it was a house fire and all I saw was black smoke coming up in the air and an ambulance drive by and it was terrifying.”