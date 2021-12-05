Scott McLaughlin, an ex-footballer from Glasgow, was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident.

Scott McLaughlin, a former Livingston player, recalls being unable to move on the side of the road in Glasgow city centre last Thursday night after a driver sped through a red light and collided with him at high speed.

The 37-year-old, who retired from the game last year after a 20-year career, was running between Paisley and Glasgow when he was hit on North Street.

“I’ve done the route a million times,” he said to the Sunday Mail Sport.

At that crossing, there are three lanes.

“The car in the lane closest to me came to a halt.

The car in the far lane had also come to a halt.

“I went because the lights had turned red.

But the individual in question clearly decided to go through it from the beginning – and he’s nailed me.

“He appeared out of nowhere and screamed me into the air.

“Unbelievably, after collapsing, I stood up and walked.”

My body had to be full of adrenaline.

“But before I knew it, I was seated with people all around me.”

There was a woman there who identified herself as a nurse.

“Then there was a doctor who came over.”

He took out his phone to check on me and make sure I was okay.

“But the blood was p***ing out of my head the whole time.”

“The driver was still there at that point, but I was out of the game.”

Nothing he said has stayed with me.

“All I know is that one of the witnesses was yelling at him from the top of her lungs.”

She was yelling at him, asking why he’d sped through a red light.

“I was just dazed.”

“And the main thought on my mind was, ‘I wonder if I’m paralyzed.’ All I wanted to do was get up and walk to make sure my legs were still working.”

“In that split second before the car,” he continued.

