Scott Morrison is no Paul Keating. But he should heed the lessons of Labor’s path from triumph to rejection

The Keating government was punished at the polls when it couldn’t afford to pay for its post-recession vision

History will never confuse Scott Morrison with Paul Keating but could record them taking roughly parallel paths from triumph to rejection.

That possibility would be a measure of the way big economic slumps warp political expectations and cramp policy options.

Paying for measures which had eased the pain of a major slump could negate electoral gratitude for surviving it.

Simplistically, leaders who shepherd Australia through actual or potential recessions don’t get the thanks they believe they deserve from voters. Just ask Kevin Rudd.

And ask Paul Keating.

Keating was in an outer Melbourne suburb campaigning just before the March 1993 election when news broke that one million Australians had been unemployed iIn February.

Keating was philosophical. He knew that’s what happens in a recession.

His immediate response was to dump the pack of reporters following him and take travelling staff to lunch at a well-known hamburger chain.

On Thursday Scott Morrison was in Canberra when official figures for March reported close to two million Australians were under-utilised in the workforce.

About 710,000, or 5.2% were unemployed and 8.6% more, or a record 1.2 million, were underemployed.

The prime minister also was philosophical. The hit on jobs was expected and would get worse but, the government argued, not as bad as it might have been without the jobkeeper wage replacement scheme.

There were several reasons why Morrison didn’t also trot off to a nearby Macca’s, the most pressing being he was hosting a national cabinet meeting in which the condition of the economy after the lifting of coronavirus measures was discussed.

Scott Morrison is no Paul Keating.

And while both had or will face unemployment above 10% in the second year of their prime ministerships, the 1991 recession Keating struggled with was a pinprick compared to the sledgehammer blow to global productivity from the Covid-19 crisis which Morrison has to manage.

But like Keating, Morrison will face huge problems returning a brutalised economy to glowing health and finding suitable work for those two million Australians.

He acknowledged this – and underlined his enjoyment of catchphrases – to reporters on Thursday, referring to “the road to recovery on the other side” of the coronavirus centrality.

Significantly, Morrison said “any sense of business-as-usual when it comes to the policy frameworks that we had prior to the (2019) election will need to be reconsidered on the other side to ensure that we can achieve the growth that will be necessary in our economy to get people back into work, to get our economy back on track”.

Asked what that might involve, Morrison declined to speculate, but clearly consideration will be given to cuts in company tax and undoing some industrial relations laws in the name of greater productivity for private industry.

He sourced the post-pandemic priority to advice to national cabinet from the governor of the Reserve Bank, Philip Lowe, and the Treasury secretary, Steven Kennedy.

“I think the advice from the governor and the advice from Treasury is very much that we couldn’t expect the high levels of growth if we were to continue with similar sort of policy settings,” Morrison said.

But some of the prime minister’s suggestions didn’t seem particularly novel.

“I want to see more roads built, I want to see more bridges built, I want to see more roads fixed, I want to see those things happening now,” he said, repeating a familiar pro-infrastructure chant.

“Because that will be good for the economy, it will be good for employment, and it can be done in a Covid economy.”

The big question will be the nature of inevitable tax changes.

Will a push for business tax cuts survive a greater need for tax increases to pay for the $320bn outlaid on wage subsidies, safety nets and health projects?

Would the Morrison “snap back” of the economy be snappy enough for voters already getting impatient with restrictions?

The answers will come in the budget scheduled for October.

Getting back to Paul Keating, about a week after the bad February jobs news he won the election, thanks to a scare campaign built around the Liberal leader John Hewson’s Fightback GST proposals, and a record of innovative economic restructuring.

Keating had promised a two-stage cut in taxes, which he guaranteed by saying they were “L-A-W law”, and by bringing forward the first stage to November 1993.

But the second stage never appeared, with the then treasurer John Dawkins pleading they had to be put off until “a time when fiscal conditions permit”.

The Keating government couldn’t afford to pay for its post-recession vision.

And in March 1996, resentful voters remembered the recession’s nastiness including 17% interest rates and went to Liberal John Howard in a huge rebuff to Labor.

Scott Morrison currently is a big hit with voters impressed by his crisis management, but the battle won’t end with the end of the crisis.

The prime minister might ignore any suggestions he call an early election to capitalise on his approval ratings.

That could be reckless during a hard-headed recovery strategy.

If voters think they are being made to pay for the recovery with stalled wage growth or new or increased taxes they might start looking for a Labor John Howard.

And if business is denied tax relief, it might join them.