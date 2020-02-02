Scott Morrison’s government takes another blow in the polls amid fallout bushfire response

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Coalition are still taking a hit from voters over the handling of the bushfire crisis, and more recently over the sports rorts saga.

The latest Newspoll indicates that on a two-party preferred basis, the coalition trails Labor 52 to 48.

The prime minister’s personal approval rating has stayed steady for the second fortnight in a row at 37 per cent, after falling eight points in the first survey of the year, according to the Newspoll conducted for The Australian.

Typically the Coalition leads the poll in the first six months of it’s third term.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese’s rating has fallen from 46 to 43 per cent.

However he has cemented his role as preferred prime minster, a position Mr Morrison held at the end of 2019.

Since Christmas, the prime minister has faced criticism over his handling of the bushfire crisis, especially his decision to take a family holiday in Hawaii in the middle of it.

In the past two weeks the prime minister has been under further pressure after an auditor-general’s report was critical of Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie’s handling of the Community Sport Infrastructure Program.

Senator McKenzie has been accused of pork barrelling in marginal seats ahead of the May federal election

However, an investigation by the prime minister’s own department found there was a ‘statistically similar ratio’ when comparing the rate of grant approvals in marginal seats to the rate in other seats.

The department’s report found Senator McKenzie breached the ministerial code of conduct because she had two undeclared conflicts of interest relating to sports grants.

Late on Sunday, Senator McKenzie resigned from cabinet and will also stand down as the National Party deputy leader.

The results come as parliament returns on Tuesday.