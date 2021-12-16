Scott Perry was chastised for making critical comments during a House debate on a bill to combat anti-Muslim bigotry.

Scott Perry was chastised for making critical remarks during a House debate on a bill to combat anti-Muslim prejudice.

During an attempt by the US House of Representatives to pass a bill to combat anti-Muslim bigotry, Congressman Scott Perry was chastised when he accused the bill’s co-sponsor, Rep.

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar is accused of harboring terrorist sympathies and antisemitism.

According to the New York Times, Perry slammed the bill, which would create a new special envoy position in the State Department to combat “Islamophobia and Islamophobic incitement.”

“American taxpayers should not be forced to pay terrorist organizations, including one with which the bill’s author is associated, such as one that is an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terror finance case in US history,” Perry said.

The criticism was described as “a convoluted reference to a case more than a decade ago against the Holy Land Foundation, an Islamic charity that was convicted in 2008 of funding Islamic militant groups,” according to The New York Times. Perry also brought up past statements by Omar that he claimed were anti-Semitic and supportive of terrorism, according to The Associated Press.

Perry, a Dillsburg Republican and the incoming chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, was barred from speaking again on Tuesday night.

According to the New York Times, Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat and Omar ally, moved quickly to strike Perry’s words from the debate’s official record.

The bill eventually passed on a party-line vote of 219 to 212 late Tuesday night, but the New York Times reported that it is unlikely to make it through the Senate.

The bill was brought to the floor four weeks after a video of Colorado Rep.

Omar could have been a bomb-carrying terrorist, according to Lauren Boebert.

According to The Associated Press, when the two were urged to settle their differences over the phone, Omar demanded a public apology, which Boebert refused.

She hung up, Omar claimed.

Following that, both parties issued statements condemning one another.

Rep. Paul Ryan, a Republican, was elected to the House of Representatives earlier this month.

Arizona Republican Paul Gosar was chastised for a violent video he posted, and Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene was barred from congressional committees in February for her inflammatory rhetoric.

