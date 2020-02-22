Scott, Pierre-Louis help Temple beat UConn 93-89 in 2OT

PHILADELPHIA – With its leading scorer´s shot not falling, Temple got needed offense from two other sources.

Monty Scott scored 25 points and Nate Pierre-Louis added a career-high 23 points to help Temple to a 93-89 double-overtime win over UConn on Thursday night.

Quinton Rose, the Owls´ leading scorer, added 15 points while shooting 3 for 15 from the field and Alani Moore II netted 14 for the Owls (14-12, 6-7 American Athletic Conference).

“It was huge,” Owls coach Aaron McKie said of the play of Scott and Pierre-Louis. “We had to ride that out.”

Christian Vital tallied 21 points and Isaiah Whaley had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies (14-12, 5-8). UConn was playing its first game without freshman big man Akok Akok, who tore his left Achilles´ early in Sunday´s 64-61 home victory over Memphis.

“I loved how we fought,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “We battled, but we didn´t play well enough. Credit to Temple. They made enough plays to win it.”

The Owls, coming off Sunday´s 76-56 home defeat to Philadelphia Big 5 rival Villanova, went ahead for good in the second overtime on Pierre-Louis´ two free throws that made it 85-84. Temple´s lead was three, 89-86, after J.P. Moorman II´s layup with 57.6 left. After Alterique Gilbert missed a 3-pointer on UConn´s ensuing possession, Moore made a pair of free throws to put the Owls in front 91-86.

And they held on from that point.

“When you turn into a winning team, you´re able to win those nip-and-tuck games,” McKie said.

UConn went up 80-77 on Jalen Gaffney´s two free throws with 28.9 seconds left in the first OT, but Scott tied it with a 3 from the top of the key seven seconds later.

“It was a hard shot to make, but I was confident,” Scott said.

Vital´s jumper from the left elbow just before the buzzer rimmed out, forcing a second extra session.

Rose made it 65-57 with his first field goal with 3:40 left in regulation. Temple´s leading scorer had missed his first 10 tries from the field. UConn scored seven of the next nine points, capped by Vital´s follow basket with 1:33 to play, to pull within 67-63. Pierre-Louis then missed a 3-point try, but Moore dived on the floor for an offensive rebound.

Scott then missed the front end of a one-and-one with 48.2 seconds left, and Whaley scored on UConn´s ensuing possession. After Moore´s two free throws put Temple ahead 69-66 with 34.1 to play, Brendan Adams made the second of two free throws.

Rose then missed both free throws with 17.1 seconds left and, after a Huskies timeout, Whaley tied it at 69-all with a floater in the lane.

Scott´s runner at the regulation buzzer from just inside the 3-point line hit the back iron.

SHOT MAKERS

Temple had one of its better offensive games of the season, going 30 of 67 (44.8%) from the field. The Owls have made more than 30 field goals in just three games this season.

“When we´re making shots, I feel like we can play with anybody in the country,” McKie said.

GETTING CLOSER

Even in defeat, Hurley likes the path the Huskies are on.

“We´re not quite there as a program, but we´re close,” he said.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: A perennial national powerhouse that won four national titles between 1999-2014 (1999, 2004, 2011 and 2014), the Huskies haven´t made the NCAA tournament since 2016. UConn will depart the American Athletic Conference after this season following seven seasons in the upstart league to rejoin the Big East. The Huskies´ only path to the NCAA tournament is to win the AAC conference tournament, something they´ve done just once — in 2016.

Temple: Like UConn, Temple´s only path to the NCAA tournament is by winning the AAC conference title. Not only have the Owls never won the league tournament, but they´ve never advanced to the conference title game. The Owls made six straight NCAA tournaments from 2008-13 under Fran Dunphy, but they have advanced to just two of the last six seasons.

UP NEXT

UConn: Hosts South Florida on Sunday.

Temple: Plays at ECU on Sunday.

