THE SFA and SPFL Joint Response Group have confirmed that football in Scotland won’t resume before April 30 – but stressed the shutdown is likely to remain in force for some time after that.

And the group have also stated they were keen to commence the 2020/21 season “as soon as is practicably possible later this year”.

Scotland’s clubs have been involved in conference calls with the governing bodies over the escalating coronavirus crisis and the joint response group has now moved to provide greater clarity on the unprecedented situation.

They suspended domestic professional and grassroots football indefinitely last week and have now confirmed that there will not be any play before the end of next month.

However, they emphasised that, with the coronavirus pandemic not set to peak in this country until late May or mid-June, it is likely to last far longer.

A statement read: “It has become clear that in the midst of the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic, Scottish football would welcome as much clarity as possible on the earliest date football could resume in Scotland.

“Clubs need to be able to make informed decisions regarding training and work schedules, as well as operating their stadia in these unprecedented times.

“The Scottish FA reiterates that all football in Scotland, both domestic and professional, remains suspended indefinitely. For the benefit of planning, the Scottish FA confirms that football in Scotland will not resume before 30 April.

“The medical advice is that we will not have reached the peak of the coronavirus epidemic in this country by then and the escalating measures which restrict the ability to play football matches will likely remain in force.

“The progress of COVID-19 remains uncertain for the whole country, but we are maintaining daily dialogue informed by the latest government and UK Medical Officers advice, to provide reassurance that the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority, along with the survival of clubs.

“Finally, it remains Scottish football’s firm intention to begin the 2020-21 season as soon as is practicably possible later this year.”

Meanwhile, the SFA have reiterated their view that it is unrealistic to expect Scotland to play Israel at Hampden in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in June – the month UEFA have stated they want it to go ahead.

The statement read: “The Scottish FA is supportive of UEFA’s postponement of Euro 2020 until June 11, 2021 but has already indicated there is a limit to what can be done to prepare for the UEFA Nations League Play-Off match against lsrael at Hampden Park, provisionally scheduled for June this year.

“It remains ambitious to believe that the match will go ahead as scheduled.”