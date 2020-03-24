Scotland’s golf courses have been urged to close in the wake of the Government’s latest measures to combat the coronavirus.

Only a few days ago, golf was being actively encouraged by health experts amid the on going tumult of the COVID-19 spread.

But the latest guidance on social activity issued by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon prompted a swift response from Scottish Golf, the domestic game’s governing body.

A statement issued late on Tuesday night read: “While golf is an outdoor sport that allows players to exercise in the fresh air, the message to all of us is clear, we must stay home and play our part in containing the spread of COVID19.

“With this in mind, Scottish Golf asks that all golfers in Scotland refrain from golfing until further notice.

After tonight’s government announcement the Golf Course will sadly have to close until further notice. Sad,uncertain times but the safety of members,employees and visitors alike is of paramount importance. Please Stay Safe and we’ll see you all again sooner rather than later👍 — Hamilton Golf Club (@golf_hamilton) March 23, 2020

“We understand that this advice will have a significant impact on golf clubs across the country and we will continue to consult with industry partners to provide clubs with all information and support possible during this time of deep uncertainty.

“We know that these decisions are difficult ones to make, but right now, it is our shared responsibility to prioritise the health of our local communities by working together to follow the Government guidelines.

“In doing so, this will ensure that we get the opportunity to play the game that we all love as soon as it is safe to do so.”