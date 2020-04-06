Scottish Health Minister resigns after failing to comply with coronavirus quarantine

The Minister of Health ofScotland,Catherine Calderwood, has resigned from his post after a photograph of him taken was releasednear his second residenceat Earlsferry,thus breaching the own confinement rulesScottish Government. The photograph has been published by ‘The Scottish Sun’.

Calderwood has assured “deeply regret” and that he resigns “with great regret from my heart.” The counselor has indicated that she agrees with the main minister, Nicola Sturgeon, that the “justified focus” on her behavior could harm the response to thecoronavirus, according to the BBC.

Calderwood has previously appeared this Sunday alongside Scottish Chief Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and has acknowledged that it has been a mistake boththis weekend’s visit like the one he made last weekend to his Earlsferry hometogether with her husband.

Sturgeon has also pointed out Calderwood’s “error”, although he has highlighted the “incalculable” value of his contribution and has asked the population to “not be angry” and allow him to continue contributing his knowledge.

Subsequently, Sturgeon has released a statement. “I am aware of the importance of public confidence in the advice that the government is giving so that the population stays at home to save lives and protect our National Health System,” says Sturgeon.

“To maintain that confidence we are going to review our public information campaignand the medical chief will withdraw from the press conferences. Will continue to give scientific adviceand doctor about the coronavirus to the Scottish Government, “he adds.

Calderwood was the visible face of the awareness campaignthat urges the population to stay home “for Save lives“After the publication of the photograph, it was widely criticized by various political parties.