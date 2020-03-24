SCOTTISH RUGBY has cancelled the remainder of the current season as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Last weekend, it was announced an “interim suspension” had been put in place until the 29th of March but Scottish Rugby have now “regretfully” decided it is “not a reasonable prospect in a safe and practical time-frame” to resume the current campaign, particularly as regulations on travel and social gatherings continue to be tightened.
With numerous competitions still to reach a conclusion, as well as promotion and relegation to be determined, Scottish Rugby’s Championship and Competitions Committees and the Scottish Rugby Council will now draw up proposals on how to decide which teams should be promoted and relegated, as well as look at the issue of awarding league titles. They will also seek to minimise the impact on the 2020-21 season.
No date has been given for rugby across Scotland to resume, although Scottish Rugby have confirmed the earliest possible restart date for contact rugby is the 1st of July, but no decision on this is likely to come before the end of May at the earliest.
Separate recommendations for the women’s season, which does not run at the same time as the men’s, will be forthcoming, said Scottish Rugby.
This follows the announcement earlier this week that the Pro14 Final, due to take place in Cardiff in June, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
