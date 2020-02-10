Scottish ruling party suspends ex-finance secretary over messages to school boy

LONDON, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Former Scottish finance secretary Derek Mackay has been suspended from the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP), party leader Nicola Sturgeon said Thursday.

Hours before delivering his budget, Mackay resigned from his senior role on Thursday morning, saying he had “behaved foolishly.”

The 42-year-old politician befriended a 16-year-old boy on Facebook and Instagram and sent him more than 270 social media messages over a period of six months, the Scottish Sun reported.

“He has also been suspended from both the SNP and the parliamentary group,” said Sturgeon, who also serves as the Scottish first minister.

An investigation will be carried out to determine whether Mackay will be permanently ousted from the party. Enditem