Scottish sporting events face postponement after First…

A number of Scottish sporting events are set to be postponed or played behind closed doors following an announcement by Nicola Sturgeon.

The First Minister told the Scottish Parliament she would recommend the cancellation of gatherings of more than 500 people from Monday.

The decision is set to come into force the day after Rangers host Celtic in one of this weekend’s Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures, with the champions currently 13 points clear of their rivals.

It also looks likely to affect Scotland’s Nations League play-off against Israel on March 26. A 50,000 sell-out crowd had been expected at Hampden.

Speaking ahead of a Cobra meeting with other UK leaders, Sturgeon said: “Mass gatherings are required to be policed, they require to have emergency ambulance cover, they require the services of our voluntary health services, and at a time when we need to be reducing the pressures on these front-line workers in order to free them up on the significant challenge that lies ahead, I do think it is inappropriate that we continue as normal.”

The Scottish football authorities this week urged clubs to check whether their insurance policies cover lost gate receipts.

And the Scottish Professional Football League warned on Wednesday it had no cash reserves to help out struggling clubs.

A spokesperson said: “We have already made clear publicly and to the Scottish Government that there will be dire financial consequences for our clubs if matches are played behind closed doors or cancelled.

“We have written to all clubs advising them to examine their insurance arrangements in case of matches being affected. This is particularly important as the SPFL does not hold reserves. Every single penny of income from sponsorships, broadcast deals and cup revenue is already paid to the clubs as fees.”

Meanwhile, Celtic captain Scott Brown insists the leaders should be crowned champions if coronavirus measures ultimately forced the Premiership season to be abandoned.

Brown’s side are looking to tie up a record-equalling ninth consecutive title.

The midfielder said: “If it ends, it stays at it is. We are in a good position but we just need to focus on this game on Sunday.

“The main thing is we make sure everyone is OK, they are all safe and we try and catch this on the head as soon as we can. But obviously we still want to play football and win as many games as we can whether it’s in front of fans or not.

“It will be sad if there’s no fans there because that’s what football is all about. It would be weird playing behind closed doors but if it gets the league done and dusted and we managed to keep up with the fixtures as well, it helps everybody.”