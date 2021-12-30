Screaming worker is mauled by Eko the tiger before the endangered animal is shot.

Before Eko the tiger is shot dead, a screaming worker is savaged by him.

The terrifying moment a zoo worker screamed “I’m going to die” as he was attacked by a tiger was caught on body cam before the animal was shot dead by cops.

River Rosenquist, 26, was allegedly grabbed by Eko the Tiger in an unauthorized area of the Naples Zoo in Florida on Wednesday evening as he was petting or feeding the animal.

As Rosenquist screamed for help, the tiger yanked his arm through the wire fence, refusing to let go.

By kicking the fence, first responders attempted to get Eko to let go of the man’s arm.

However, the beast was shot after he refused to let go while cops attempted to save the man’s life.

After being shot, the eight-year-old Malayan tiger retreated to the back of his enclosure, where he later died.

The terrifying video shows cops rushing to assist the 26-year-old as he screams in pain and begs for his life.

Eco’s arm was trapped through the fence as he refused to let go, prompting a cop to shoot him at close range.

Officers rush to apprehend Rosenquist, who appears relieved.

Rosenquist was airlifted to the hospital and is now in “fair condition,” according to reports.

Rosenquist works for a third-party cleaning service and is responsible for cleaning the restrooms and gift shop, not the animal enclosures, according to the Naples Zoo.

After the zoo closed, he climbed through the first barrier to the enclosure and began engaging in unauthorized and dangerous activities, according to the report.

Naples Zoo said in a statement that in Eko’s honor, it plans to establish an endangered animal fund.

“This evening, after the Naples Zoo had closed for the day, a member of a third-party cleaning service contracted by the zoo sustained serious injuries when he entered an unauthorized area near a tiger that was inside its enclosure,” according to the statement.

“Based on preliminary evidence, the man was either petting or feeding the animal, both of which are illegal and dangerous activities.

“According to initial reports, the tiger grabbed the man’s arm and dragged it into the enclosure after the man crossed an initial fence barrier and put his arm through the tiger enclosure’s fencing.

“At 6:26 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the zoo,” said the statement.

“The first deputy on the scene kicked the enclosure and tried to coax the tiger to let go of the man’s arm, but he was forced to shoot the animal.

“The man, who is in his twenties, was seriously injured and Collier transported him to a local hospital…

