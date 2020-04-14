SE Asia leaders discuss coronavirus cooperation online

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The understanding was reached during a virtual meeting, the Special ASEAN Summit on Coronavirus Disease, chaired by Vietnamese premier Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who accompanied President Joko Widodo, said cooperation between ASEAN countries includes information exchange, research and development, and medical treatment.

During the talks, the regional leaders agreed on the importance of ensuring protection of their citizens, and resolved to strengthen public communication and fight against stigma and discrimination.

The leaders also vowed to take joint steps and devise coordinated policies to deal with economic and social impact of COVID-19.

“ASEAN leaders will urge their economic ministers to prepare for the recovery period in the future. They will also observe SMEs sector and other vulnerable groups,” the foreign minister added.

The trade ministers were asked to ensure the supply chain network such that trade between ASEAN countries could continue.

Marsudi conveyed her support for the reallocation of the ASEAN Trust Fund to assist ASEAN countries in handling the crisis.

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, who was appointed as chairman of the ASEAN Coordinating Council, revealed that the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in ASEAN reached 19,997, with 884 fatalities.

“We pledge to remain united and vigilant against COVID-19 and commit to work closely with the WHO, ASEAN’s external partners and the international community to suppress the spread of the pandemic, protect people’s lives and livelihoods, [and] maintain socio-economic stability…,” a joint declaration issued after the summit read.

The 11-member association was established on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand, with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. Brunei, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia joined in later years.

Global situation

Nearly two million cases have been reported in 185 countries since late last year when the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China.

While the total death toll is almost 120,000, more than 458,000 patients have made recoveries, according to latest figures by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Europe remains to be the epicenter, however, the U.S. has surpassed all countries in terms of positive cases, and virus-linked deaths.

Billions of people around the world are in some form of restriction that includes lockdowns and national emergencies.