Sea bridge in south China temporarily closed due to abnormal shaking

A sea bridge in southern China’s Guangdong Province has been temporarily closed due to abnormal shaking, local police said Tuesday.

Two-way traffic restrictions had been placed on Humen Bridge linking provincial capital Guangzhou and the city of Dongguan, Guangzhou police said on Tuesday afternoon.

The bridge was closed as a safety measure after it showed shaking amid severe winds, according to authorities in Dongguan.