Sea of salty memes from Troll-in-Chief Trump & his Twitter army adds insult to #Resistance post-impeachment injury

With the Senate voting down both articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump, he and his supporters had a lot to celebrate on Wednesday and they did so in expected fashion — with trolling memes.

Trump himself led the charge in celebrating on social media his acquittal in the Senate by a 52-48 and 53-47 margin. With Democrats freshly reeling from loss, Trump reached into his bag of meme goodies and pulled out a classic.

pic.twitter.com/JDS4zUXXJG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

The president first posted the clip last summer. The video ends with a sign reading, ‘TRUMP4EVA,’ which led to an outcry among his critics and this time was no different.

Trump’s reaction to acquittal is to tweet a meme promising eternal rule. https://t.co/5YD25Mtqk3 — Paul Harris (@paulxharris) February 5, 2020

So now that #Trump is acquitted of the impeachment charges in near party line vote, we are back to his memes, and this time is “Trump forever”. It’s like he’s taking lessons from dictators in the Middle East. https://t.co/S3A3QZ7OxT — Reem Al-Harmi ريم الحرمي (@Reem_AlHarmi) February 5, 2020

The oldie, but a goodie was celebrated by his supporters though following the president posting it moments after his acquittal.

We’re doing this again. https://t.co/DYYnyQsLre — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2020

OK this is funny. Presidential? No. But funny. https://t.co/RB9HEZ6mK4 — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) February 5, 2020

What better way to celebrate an impeachment victory after months of grueling accusations and hearings than by trolling the left with their worst nightmare of you as America’s forever president?

Taking a note from their dad’s playbook, Eric Trump and Don Jr. joined in on the meme wave too.

pic.twitter.com/QcB7BfFmj0 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 5, 2020

Now that their impeachment hoax is over maybe Democrats can actually come to the table and try to do some work for the American people for a change… but I won’t hold my breath. pic.twitter.com/tuU7yx288u — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

It didn’t stop there, with even Nancy Pelosi’s paper-ripping moment from the State of the Union getting the meme treatment.

Live look at Cocaine Mitch with the Article of Impeachment pic.twitter.com/dbAEkytolA — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) February 5, 2020

President Trump found not guilty on both articles of impeachment. #ImpeachmentVotepic.twitter.com/eoqzmJJoqa — Incoming Memes (@incoming_memes) February 5, 2020

#Trump4EVApic.twitter.com/A7BE4J89ZG — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 5, 2020

“But what about us, impeachment?””We’ll always have hashtags.” pic.twitter.com/VNjlkfdppK — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 5, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump is acquitted forever. pic.twitter.com/475cbrV4ed — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) February 5, 2020

🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/MAjXgJ1oDm — 🍬🍭Sugar Trump Fu Cult45🍭🍬 (@TrumpSugar) February 5, 2020

