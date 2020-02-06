Infosurhoy

Sea of salty memes from Troll-in-Chief Trump & his Twitter army adds insult to #Resistance post-impeachment injury

With the Senate voting down both articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump, he and his supporters had a lot to celebrate on Wednesday and they did so in expected fashion — with trolling memes.

Trump himself led the charge in celebrating on social media his acquittal in the Senate by a 52-48 and 53-47 margin. With Democrats freshly reeling from loss, Trump reached into his bag of meme goodies and pulled out a classic.

The president first posted the clip last summer. The video ends with a sign reading, ‘TRUMP4EVA,’ which led to an outcry among his critics and this time was no different.

The oldie, but a goodie was celebrated by his supporters though following the president posting it moments after his acquittal.

What better way to celebrate an impeachment victory after months of grueling accusations and hearings than by trolling the left with their worst nightmare of you as America’s forever president?

Taking a note from their dad’s playbook, Eric Trump and Don Jr. joined in on the meme wave too.

It didn’t stop there, with even Nancy Pelosi’s paper-ripping moment from the State of the Union getting the meme treatment.

