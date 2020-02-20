Sea-rail freight train service resumes operation in central China

ZHENGZHOU, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — A sea-rail freight train carrying 35 containers left the Putian Station of Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan Province Wednesday, heading for east China’s Qingdao Port.

This is the first sea-rail freight train launched from the province this year amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The cargo with a total weight of more than 500 tonnes, including auto parts, stationery, glass products, mechanical and electrical equipment, to name a few, will be further transported to the Middle East and America.

A total of 279 sea-rail freight trains were launched in Henan last year, up 35 percent from that of 2018.