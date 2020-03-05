Sead Kolasinac lifts lid on Matteo Guendouzi’s ‘bad’ day-to-day Arsenal habits

Matteo Guendouzi has been one of Arsenal’s most important players in recent seasons, but Sead Kolasinac says his young age sometimes shows on the training pitch

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has admitted that Matteo Guendouzi is constantly joking around in training after Mikel Arteta appeared to warn the Frenchman about his daily habits.

Guendouzi, 20, has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent players since he joined the club from Lorient for around £7m just over 18 months ago.

However, Bosnia international Kolasinac insists he doesn’t always have his eye entirely on the ball.

The left-back claims Guendouzi is always winding his team-mates up and laughing, describing his habits as “bad”.

“Matteo,” he said. “Because he’s young, he likes to do jokes. Every morning he’s laughing.

“So for me Matteo, he does a lot of bad things, I am not telling this for television.

“If I’m playing cards and I lose he comes behind me and (shouts) ‘ahh you lost!’ like this.”

Guendouzi was surprisingly dropped from the squad to play Newcastle last month following the winter break.

And when explaining why he left the France youth international out of his side, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta appeared to publicly warn the youngster about his behaviour in training.

“It was about the way we train, the way we play, the way we live,” Arteta said.

“I want the best players for the game and I select them in relation to what I see on a daily basis.

“I just make my team selection and the squad is selected in regards to how they play, how they train and how they behave.

“Every week it will be different. One week it will be on reason, another week it will be another reason.”

The 4-0 win over Newcastle on February 16 was the first time Guendouzi has been left entirely out of a Premier League match day squad, though he has been an unused substitute four times in the league.