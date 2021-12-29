Researchers are enlisting the help of seals to explore new territory in Antarctica.

Researchers are enlisting the help of seals to explore uncharted Antarctic territory.

For a difficult job, bring in the seals.

Not the Navy seals, but a group of oceanographers who are exploring parts of Antarctica with the help of real seals.

According to Phys.org, while everyone knows Antarctica has a notoriously harsh environment, there are parts of it that are virtually inaccessible to humans.

Continental shelves, for example, are rich in nutrients and host a variety of biological processes that scientists are eager to study.

The Hill, on the other hand, claims that boats are having difficulty reaching these continental shelves because of the ice that has accumulated.

While researchers debated how to best address this issue, a thought occurred to someone: why not skip the boats and use something that has extensive experience navigating Antarctica’s ice?

Elephant and Weddell seals (specifically, elephant and Weddell seals) play a role.

According to the study’s findings, “researchers have begun to deploy oceanographic data logging equipment to marine animals in recent years, particularly equipment that records conductivity, temperature, and depth (CTD).”

“The CTD data are crucial for determining the characteristics of ocean water throughout the entire water column, as well as allowing scientists to estimate the source of water,” says the researcher.

To put it another way, oceanographers used the data collected by the seals’ doohickies to figure out how the water in the area changed over time.

They discovered that the water warms up and has more prey depending on the season, shedding light on the shelf’s biodiversity.

We can only hope that the seals are rewarded with some tasty sardines for their efforts.