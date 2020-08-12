Sean Connery Beats Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan To Claim Best James Bond Title

James Bond is considered to be one of the iconic characters in the history of cinema and only seven actors have gotten the opportunity to play the larger-than-life character in movies. There have been a lot of debates as to which actor played the role of the legendary MI6 agent with precision and can be touted as the best James Bond ever.

Now, it seems like we finally have an answer to that burning question.

Based on a survey conducted by Radio Times, Sean Connery is the best James Bond ever, beating the likes of Daniel Craig, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan. The “Hunt For Red October” star garnered more than 14,000 votes to win the title.

Connery defeated Craig by receiving 53% votes in the first round. Meanwhile, the “No Time To Die” star got 46% of the votes.

The second round saw a battle between Brosnan and George Lazenby. The “Tomorrow Never Dies” star picked up an easy victory by garnering 76% of the votes in the particular round while Timothy Dalton beat Moore in the third round.

In the end, Connery won the final round with flying colors by snatching 44% of the votes. Dalton came second with 32% votes and Brosnan came third with 23% percent votes.

The actor donned the iconic tux in seven films during his illustrious career. His first movie as Bond, “Dr. No,” was released in 1962. He then reprised the role in the following movies: “From Russia With Love” (1963), “Goldfinger” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965), “You Only Live Twice” (1967), “Diamonds Are Forver” (1983), and “Never Say Never Again” (1983).

The publication also conducted a poll asking readers who they want to see as the next Bond. Sam Heughan, known for the hit TV series “Outlander,” claimed the numero uno position and scored almost 30% of the total votes.

Tom Hardy came second with 14% votes while Henry Cavill took the third position with 11% votes.

Craig’s last outing as James Bond will be released on Nov. 25. The cast of “No Time To Die” also includes Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Dali Benssalah.