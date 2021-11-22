Seán FitzPatrick, former CEO of Anglo-Irish Bank, has died.

According to reports, the banker spent the last decade of his life attempting to make amends by assisting those in financial distress.

Seán FitzPatrick, a banker who was once lauded and then vilified, died at the age of 73.

FitzPatrick was best known for his leadership of Anglo-Irish Bank as chairman and CEO.

The bank went from relative obscurity to one of Ireland’s largest stock exchange banks in less than two decades.

In November 2002, he was featured on the front page of Business and Finance magazine, making him somewhat of a celebrity.

He had been Ireland’s highest-paid banker the previous year, according to the publication, but the bank’s business model was flawed.

When property prices began to fall as a result of the credit crunch, it became clear that they, like many other banks, were in serious trouble.

Michael Noonan, Ireland’s finance minister, guaranteed all liabilities in Ireland’s banking system on September 30, 2008.

“I can’t say sorry with any degree of sincerity and decency,” FitzPatrick said in an interview with RTÉ. “But I can say thank you.”

After it was revealed that FitzPatrick had hidden more than €80 million (£67 million) in personal loans over an eight-year period, he resigned from the bank in December 2008.

Anglo-Irish Bank was nationalised a month later in January 2009.

The move cost the Irish taxpayer billions of euros, and he was declared bankrupt by the High Court of Dublin in 2010.

He was said to owe more than €70 million in debt.

FitzPatrick was born in the Wicklow town of Bray.

His father, Michael FitzPatrick, was a dairy farmer, and his mother, Johanna, worked for the government.

The Bray lad had a special talent for underage rugby, which he pursued throughout his life.

“There’s a hunger in me that comes from the way I was brought up,” FitzPatrick said of his childhood upbringing.

My late mother instilled in us the belief that “enough is never enough.”

By 1986, the charming FitzPatrick had worked his way up from his 1980 general manager position to become the chief executive of Anglo-Irish Bank, having studied commerce at University College Dublin and qualified as an accountant by the age of 26.

In an article for The Irish Times about his funeral, Miriam Lord said that those who suggested he had been unfairly blamed for his death were wrong.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Seán FitzPatrick, former CEO of Anglo-Irish Bank, has died.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Obituary: Seán FitzPatrick, former Anglo-Irish Bank boss