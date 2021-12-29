Sean-Paul Schulte is Kylen’s father.

Sean-Paul Schulte, Kylen Schulte’s father, who is he?

Kylen Schulte’s father, SEAN-PAUL Schulte, has questioned whether his daughter and her wife played pool with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in the hours before they died.

Kylen Schulte and her wife Crystal Turner, who were discovered dead at a Utah campground in August, were discussed by Sean-Paul on Facebook.

Sean-Paul Schulte has been searching for information about the murders of his daughter and her wife.

Sean-Paul has set up a clue booth in the hopes of uncovering information about the double homicide.

According to a post on the Understanding Crime Facebook page, Sean-Paul wanted to know “whether it was Brian and Gabby” who were playing pool at Woody’s Tavern in Moab, Utah.

Despite the fact that no link between the women’s murders and Laundrie has been established by detectives, Sean-Paul refuses to rule him out.

Crystal and Kylen discussed a “creepy” man with friends at Woody’s Tavern, according to Sean-Paul, with whom the pair apparently had issues.

The women had told their friends that the man was causing them problems and that they were planning to relocate.

Sean-Paul also slammed the cops, claiming that the case is being handled improperly, according to Yahoo.

He is working nonstop to see that justice is served for his late daughter and her wife.

Sean-Paul’s personal information is not publicly available.

Kylen, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, also known as Crystal Beck, were camping in the Moab mountains when they were killed.

Kylen worked as a cashier at the Moonflower Community Cooperative in Vail, Colorado, where she was born on September 5, 1996.

Beck hasn’t been publicly identified, but she married Kylen in April 2021, according to the Conan Daily.

On August 14, 2021, Schulte and Beck went missing while camping in the mountains.

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the two women were discovered shot to death off a road that runs through a national forest.

Kylen had texted her friends, claiming that if anything happened to her or Crystal, it was because they’d been murdered.

According to a sheriff’s spokesman, investigators do not believe their deaths were the result of a murder-suicide and are treating the case as a homicide investigation.