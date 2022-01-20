Sean Spicer claims Biden had the worst first year as president in US history and that he will never be re-elected.

Sean Spicer claims that Biden’s first year as president was the worst in US history, and that he will never be re-elected.

Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer says Joe Biden has had the “worst year of any president” in American history and will not run again.

From Covid to a chaotic and disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan, the commander-in-chief has faced significant challenges in his first year.

Following his first year in office, Spicer, who left the Trump administration in 2017, gave Biden an “F.”

He doesn’t believe any previous administration has had a worse first year than the current one.

“Polling shows that Biden is getting an F in every major category that he campaigned on, whether it was Covid, the economy, or uniting the country,” Spicer told The Sun.

“One year in, I think the overarching theme is just failure overall,” the former press secretary added when asked if there was a particular issue that defined the president’s first year.

“I don’t believe there is much faith in Biden’s stature or decision-making.”

Spicer “praised” Biden for recognizing that he will be a one-term president and that he will not seek re-election in 2024.

He claimed that the Democrat is attempting to “cement” his legacy as a “far-left progressive president” by serving as an example to future left-wing presidential candidates.

Sixty-six percent of the 2,005 voters polled by Morning Consult and Politico disapprove or strongly disapprove of Biden’s performance in his first year.

Just over a third of voters (32%) believe that the United States is on the right track.

Spicer had previously chastised Biden for how he handled the Afghanistan crisis in the summer.

At Kabul airport, thirteen US service members were killed in a suicide bombing by an ISIS-K terrorist, and hundreds of civilians were left behind after the final evacuation flight.

“I believe the way we botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan goes to the absolute core of this administration’s capability,” Spicer said.

The withdrawal was dubbed “frankly disgraceful” by Trump’s former press secretary.

Biden promised in his inaugural address that the United States would “overcome” the pandemic.

Officials appeared to be celebrating victory at the start of the summer, but the Delta and Omicron variants threw the administration’s plans into disarray.

Cases of Covid increased, as did hospitalizations and deaths – especially in the South.

Virus-related deaths have been rising since November, and the seven-day average on Monday was 1,700, a far cry from the January high.

Experts estimate that up to 300,000 Americans could die as a result of the virus before it fades away in mid-March.

“A lot of people are…,” University of South Florida epidemiologist Jason Salemi told the Associated Press.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.