Sean Spicer claims Kamala Harris is “out of her depth” as her “toxic office” sees seven dramatic staff departures in the first year.

Sean Spicer claims Kamala Harris is “out of her depth” as her “toxic office” loses seven key employees in the first year.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer revealed that Kamala Harris is “unequivocally out of her depth,” as her “toxic” office saw seven staffers leave abruptly.

The vice president’s first year has been marred by rumors of infighting and bullying allegations.

According to CBS polls, she has a 44 percent approval rating after a year in office.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Harris is “unquestionably out of her depth.”

“There’s no doubt about it,” he told The Sun.

To protect the image of both Kamala and Joe Biden, White House staffers are doing everything they can.”

The vice president’s performance was “hugely disappointing,” according to Thomas Gift, a US politics expert at University College London.

“She hasn’t been given many high-profile policy issues to work on, and she’s made a few gaffes herself,” he said.

“I believe there’s a reason why the White House has done everything it can to keep her out of the spotlight.”

“You’d think she’d be the heir apparent or the most likely candidate to succeed Joe Biden at first.”

“I don’t think she’s done herself any favors, and I can’t see her as a future Democratic nominee.”

Since her visit to the southern border in June of last year, Kamala has lost a total of seven employees.

Peter Velz, the Vice President’s director of press operations, has announced his departure.

“I’ll be forever grateful to Vice President Harris and the incredible team, and I’m so proud of our work this past year supporting this historic Administration,” he tweeted on January 5.

Working in the White House had been “amazing” and an “absolute joy,” according to Velz.

Vincent Evans, the vice president’s chief spokesperson, also left his post as Deputy Director of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs in January.

In November, Ashley Etienne, Harris’ communications director, resigned.

Etienne left Harris’ team to pursue “other opportunities,” according to Vanity Fair.

Etienne’s departure, however, was a “long time coming,” according to multiple sources who spoke to CNN.

They claimed Etienne was “not a good fit” for the VP’s job and had failed to do enough to counter Harris’s negative press.

According to sources who spoke to the outlet, Harris’ staff “failed her and left her exposed” on numerous occasions.

Tina Flournoy, Harris’ chief of staff, was named in several of the complaints about her office.

Some employees accused Flournoy of cultivating an “insular environment” in which potential ideas were dismissed and decisions were reportedly delayed.

Others were reportedly caught off guard…

