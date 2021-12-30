Season 2 of Squid Game could happen as the creator talks to Netflix about more episodes.

The Korean show has surpassed Bridgerton as the most popular Netflix show.

The creator of the hugely popular Squid Game has revealed that the show could return for a second or even third season.

Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Korean drama follows people who are desperate for money as they are invited to take part in a game for a chance to win 45.6 billion South Korean won (approximately £28 million).

The 456 contestants must play traditional children’s games in order to win the jackpot, with failure resulting in death.

The series creator told Korean broadcaster KBS that he is currently in talks with Netflix about the show’s future.

“I’m in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three,” Hwang, who came up with the series’ idea in 2008, said.

According to The Korea Times, the 50-year-old stated, “We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

Squid Game surpassed raunchy period drama Bridgerton, which was watched by 82 million households in its first month, as Netflix’s most popular series launch.

Squid Game received 111 million views in its first 28 days on Netflix, according to the company.

The nine-episode series first aired in September.

Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun, and HoYeon Jung star in Squid Game.

The drama, which became an overnight global hit and pop culture phenomenon, has yet to be officially renewed by Netflix for season two.

Visit InYourArea.com for more local news.