Season 3 filming locations for Ricky Gervais’ Netflix series After Life were all over England.

After Life, Ricky Gervais’ poignant comedy-drama series, has aired its third and final season on Netflix.

We meet Tony Johnson (Richard Gervais), a newspaper journalist who is dealing with the loss of his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman).

Tony decides to retaliate against the world for the tragedy by saying and doing whatever he wants, regardless of the consequences.

After Life takes place in Tambury, a fictional town.

In fact, Hampstead in North London, Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire, Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire, and Camber Sands in East Sussex were among the locations used for the series.

The series is set in Hampstead near the Vale of Health, and it is titled Tony’s House.

Several scenes on Hemel Hempstead’s High Street feature real-life businesses open to the public.

The Tambury Gazette’s fictional offices, according to the Radio Times, are located at 48 High Street in Hemel Hempstead’s heart.

Gervais created, wrote, and directed After Life in addition to playing Tony.

Ashley Jensen (Derek), Kerry Godliman (Derek), David Bradley (Game of Thrones), Dame Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey), Tom Basden (Plebs, Quacks), Roisin Conaty (Man Down, GameFace), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), and Diane Morgan (Charlie Brooker’s Screenwipe) are among the stellar cast.

Joe Wilkinson (Derek) and Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones) also have roles in the film.

Jo Hartley (The Cleaner), Mandeep Dhillon (Some Girls), David Earl (Derek), Ethan Lawrence (Bad Education), and Mandeep Dhillon (Some Girls).

After Life, which was nominated for a National Television Award for Best Comedy in 2021, is available on Netflix, a subscription streaming service.

The first season premiered on Netflix in March 2019, with the second season following in April 2020.

