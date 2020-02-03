Season-best shooting helps No. 7 Dayton rout St….

Five players scored in double figures and No. 7-ranked Dayton led the whole game in an 86-60 rout of St. Bonaventure in an Atlantic 10 Conference game Wednesday night.

The Flyers (17-2, 6-0) shot a season-best 64.8 percent from the floor for the game and scored at a torrid pace early. Jalen Crutcher recorded 13 of his game-high 23 points in the first half and hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range as Dayton scored 47 points in the half.

The Flyers’ pace slowed in the second half, but not their efficiency. They finished the night 10 of 25 from long range, complementing their productive interior offense. Dayton scored 44 points in the paint.

Twenty-five of Dayton’s 35 field goals were assisted, led by seven from Crutcher. Trey Landers added five assists and Ryan Mikesell four.

Dayton’s Obi Toppin shot 9 of 11 from the floor and finished with 18 points. Ibi Watson scored 12 points off the bench, and Mikesell and Landers added 10 points each. Rodney Chatman, whose two free throws to open the game put Dayton ahead for good, finished with eight points.

Toppin had nine rebounds to lead Dayton to a 34-28 edge in that category.

St. Bonaventure (12-7, 4-2) trailed by just a point with 6:54 remaining in the first half but surrendered a 15-2 run from which it never recovered. The Bonnies trailed by as many as 27 points in the second half.

Jaren English led St. Bonaventure with 17 points. Kyle Lofton had 10 points and five assists, but the rest of the Bonnies totaled just two assists.

St. Bonaventure committed just nine turnovers but failed to shoot with much consistency. The Bonnies went 3 of 14 from behind the 3-point line and 25 of 61 from the floor.

Since opening Atlantic 10 play at 4-0, St. Bonaventure has dropped its past two conference games by 28 and 26 points.

