Season seven of Outlander is recruiting Scottish trainees ahead of the premiere of season six.

Season seven of Outlander is hiring Scottish trainees ahead of the premiere of season six.

This is your chance to forge a new career path if you are an Outlander fan who wants to see the show outside of the television screen.

All Outlander fans are invited to attend this event!

Now could be your chance to work on the set of this historical TV masterpiece alongside Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

As the sixth season airs, the internationally acclaimed TV drama will begin filming its seventh season.

The final season, titled Come What May, will air in March 2022, bringing the ‘droughlander’ series to a close.

We can’t guarantee you’ll be standing next to Sam or Caitriona every day, but you’ll get to see everything that goes on behind the scenes and add Outlander to your resume – and who doesn’t want that?!

The team has stated that they are recruiting up to 32 trainees from various departments to train on Outlander Season 7.

“As a trainee on Outlander, you’ll be learning from some of the best technicians and creatives in the business,” they said.

Our trainees will have a strong foundation for launching successful careers in the film industry thanks to their training in a real filming environment.

“At the start of their placement, all trainees will attend an induction course, as well as a shadowing scheme where they will gain experience from other departments.”

You’ll have a training plan, and supervisors will meet with you on a regular basis to assess your trainee’s progress.

We expect trainees to take advantage of every opportunity presented to them and to take charge of their own development.”

Trainees will be paid a weekly salary of £433.33 to £546.18, plus 40 to 55 hours of paid vacation.

This, of course, is contingent on your role and experience.

No formal qualifications are required for the Outlander Training Programme, which says it “supports diversity and encourages applications from across all sections of the community.”

Applicants must, however, meet the following requirements:

Interviews will take place between February 14 and 21, 2022 (Saturday).

Please send an email to [email protected] if you are having any problems with your application.