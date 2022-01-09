Seasonal affective disorder (SAD): What causes it and what are the signs and symptoms?

What causes seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and what are the symptoms?

If you think you might be suffering from seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also known as the winter blues, seek help and use these top 10 SAD-fighting tips this winter.

The NHS estimates that around two million people in the UK suffer from the winter blues, also known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

It can affect people of all ages, including children, and has a significant impact on a person’s daily life.

SAD patients, according to Dr. Naveed Iqbal, become “increasingly irritable, the arms and legs start to feel increasingly heavy, and performing a simple task takes a lot of energy.”

“People frequently describe how their mood has sunk to such a low level that while it was fine in the summer, it’s very low in the winter and they’ve lost interest in doing anything.”

Sign up for Glasgow Livenewsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

“As our carbohydrate intake rises, people are more likely to eat pizza, chocolate, and cakes.”

When people suffer from SAD, their weight begins to rise, which is normal.

“Finally, people become hypersensitive, which means that even a lighthearted joke can be taken seriously, and people can become offended.”

Sue Pavlovich of the Seasonal Affective Disorder Association (SADA) has advised people to stay active and warm during the winter months in order to help them.

Her other top ten suggestions for overcoming SAD are as follows:

A daily one-hour walk in the middle of the day, according to research, could be as effective as light treatment for coping with the winter blues.

Learn more about how to get in shape by walking.

Go outside as much as possible during the day, especially during the midday and on brighter days.

Choose light-colored interiors that reflect light from the outside, and sit near windows whenever possible.

If your symptoms are making it impossible for you to live a normal life, see your doctor for medical help.

You become more depressed when you are cold.

Keeping warm has also been shown to cut the winter blues in half.

Hot drinks and hot food will keep you warm.

Wear warm clothing and shoes, and keep the temperature in your home between 18 and 21 degrees Fahrenheit Infosurhoy short summary.