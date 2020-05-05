Seasonal and undocumented workers in Portugal fall through the safety net

* Unemployed, homeless people turn to food banks

* Many have no papers to claim benefits

* Tourism sector hit hard

* Nothing to fall back on

By Victoria Waldersee

LISBON, May 5 (Reuters). The 57-year-old Fatima was in the middle of a course for the long-term unemployed in her local employment office in Lisbon and earned around 10 euros a day selling jewelry and bells and whistles at street stalls and community centers.

Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“I’m so embarrassed to be here,” she told Reuters when she picked up her daily meal from the Comunidade Vida e Paz, a community organization that delivers food to the needy every night.

“I never would have thought about it without this pandemic. But I don’t earn a cent.”

Like tens of thousands of undocumented migrant or seasonal workers in Portugal who are badly affected by the outbreak, Fatima falls through the national safety net.

They lack the contracts and payslips required to apply for unemployment benefits, and many turn to charities to get help.

Although unemployment rose by 9% in March, unemployment benefit expenditure decreased by 7.1 million euros in March 2019 and unemployment claims fell by 2.4%, indicating that people are dropping out of the system.

Official figures showed that a total of 91,500 people were registered as unemployed between the start of the state of emergency in Portugal and the end of April, which corresponds to a total unemployment of almost 370,000 people.

However, the actual number of unemployed people is likely to be much higher since seasonal and undocumented workers are not counted.

In the tourism-intensive Algarve, unemployment rose by 41% in March. Around 50,000 workers rely on seasonal and often unpublished jobs and therefore do not have a job record to be entitled to benefits, union spokesman Tiago Jacinto told Reuters. But they don’t appear in unemployment figures either.

“There are thousands who expected to start work in May and June and just couldn’t get a job,” said Jacinto. “These unemployment figures don’t show the true extent of the problem.”

Starvation

There are a number of options available to workers who have lost or have been suspended from the coronavirus outbreak, from earning 70% of their salary through a layoff system, to applying for up to 65% unemployment benefit. of their average income in the past year.

In March, exceptional measures for independent and freelance workers were implemented for people who earn at least 40% less due to the pandemic or who are unable to work due to care obligations.

However, all of this requires proof of social security contributions for at least three of the past 12 months, which new arrivals here for the summer season and undocumented workers cannot provide.

Migrants with pending applications to the immigration authorities were given permanent residency status in March to access public services. However, since they have had no papers or jobs on the road in the past, they also have no access to income.

And others – Portuguese and foreigners – simply lived from cash-in-hand jobs that were susceptible to blocking – from personal fitness trainers to hairdressers and tuk-tuk drivers.

“Many of the people who came to us for the first time this month were not poor,” said Isabel Jonet, director of a network of 21 food banks across the country that has received 60,000 new requests for assistance since the ban.

“Your finances were very balanced, and all the indicators said that our economy was going well. But now nothing comes and nothing to fall back on,” Jonet told Reuters.

An emergency food distribution fund, set up in the austerity years, is used to buy 90,000 food baskets for families affected by the May outbreak, including those who earn 30% less than usual and cannot afford meals.

“We are working to change legislation to respond to people who need them,” Labor Minister Ana Mendes Godinho said Monday.

In the meantime, volunteers from the Comunidade Vida e Paz give food at any place where they know that a homeless person sleeps in Lisbon every night and sometimes drive through the city until 3 a.m.

They have run out of meals since the outbreak, as the number of people approaching their vans has increased from 400 to 550 people per night – many of whom are not homeless, but simply without an income and cannot afford to eat.

“What can I do? If it goes on like this, I’ll die of hunger,” said Fatima. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Angus MacSwan)