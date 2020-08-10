Seasonal Items Added To ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Only Until End Of August

Aside from dreaming, save backups, and a weekly summer fireworks display, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is adding a few new items through its second summer update.

Three new limited-time items have been added to Nook Shopping’s Seasonal catalog in “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” but you only have until August 31 to get them, GameSpot reports.

These items are the rodeo-style springy ride-on (priced at 2,000 bells), the Hikoboshi outfit, and the Orihime outfit (both are priced at 2,500 bells). You can find these listed under the Seasonal tab in the Nook Shopping terminal.

The seasonal items for August bring with them a handful of new fishes and bugs for players to catch in “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” For those in the Northern Hemisphere, they can reel in moray eels, rays, and soft-shelled turtles–among other critters–from the ocean and river.

Unfortunately, this month also marks the last chance for Northern Hemisphere players to catch various beetles and other summer insects.

Since its release for all regions in March 2020, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” has been the “game of the pandemic,” selling five million digital copies in its first month, on the way to breaking the console game record for most digital units sold in a single month.

As reported just last week, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” has sold 22.40 million units as of June 30, 2020, already making it the second-best-selling game for the Nintendo Switch.

The weekly summer fireworks event happens every Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. wherever you may be. You’ll then be able to watch fireworks in the game with your friends and villagers.

Isabelle will be stationed in your town plaza during the show and hand you a free wearable bopper. Redd will also have his own raffle tent, where you will be able to win festive items like balloons, pinwheels, or even fountain fireworks.

Theis second summer update (a.k.a. update 1.4.0) also added the long-promised island backup function that is only available for Switch Online subscribers. GameSpot reports that what this does is that it lets you back up your New Horizons save data in the event that you lose or damage your Switch.