Seattle Sounders sign Colombian midfielder Gomez

BUENOS AIRES, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Argentina’s Union Santa Fe said Wednesday they reached a deal for the transfer of Colombian defender Yeimar Gomez to the Seattle Sounders.

The U.S. Major League club secured the 27-year-old on a permanent contract after triggering his release clause, Union said in a social media post. No further details were given about the length of the contract or the value of the transfer fee.

“Good luck and thanks for wearing our colors with pride,” the Santa Fe-based club said.

Gomez made 74 appearances for Union across all competitions after joining the club in August 2017 from Independiente Rivadavia.

The Sounders will play their next competitive fixture against Honduran outfit Olimpia on February 20 in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16.