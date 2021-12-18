Sebastian Kurz, Austria’s former chancellor, has announced his retirement from politics.

Kurz is well-known in Austria for controversial anti-Muslim decisions and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

VIENNA, ITALY

Sebastian Kurz, the former Austrian Chancellor and current leader of the Conservative People’s Party (OVP), announced his retirement from politics on Thursday.

Kurz thanked everyone who helped him throughout his 10-year career, from his time as Secretary-General to his time as Prime Minister, in a statement to the media.

He claimed that he carried out his duties with zeal and joy, but that recent events, particularly allegations of corruption, bribery, and breach of trust, had discouraged him from doing so.

He admitted that the decision to resign was difficult, and he denied the allegations once more, stating that the claims would be resolved in court.

“You know early on that you will make mistakes as chancellor because you have so many decisions to make every day,” he said.

“You’re always being watched.”

You also have a constant sense of being pursued.”

Kurz is being investigated by the prosecutor’s office for his controversial decisions against Muslims in Austria, as well as his anti-immigrant and anti-Turkish rhetoric.

Kurz was forced to resign as Prime Minister on October 1st.

9 due to Green Party pressure.