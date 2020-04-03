SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE: Earl of Derby wins his battle to build 400 homes on his stud farm

The Grand National may have been called off, but the Earl of Derby has pulled off a remarkable victory against the odds near one of Britain’s premier horse-racing venues.

The scion of the Victorian prime minister has won an 11-year battle to build 400 homes on his stud farm near Newmarket.

Jockeys and race spectators had contested the controversial plans of Edward Stanley, the 19th Earl of Derby, but the Government has now given a green light to the project.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick ruled the scheme would not undermine the town’s horse-racing industry — reversing a decision taken by his predecessor.

His report outlining the decision said: ‘The Secretary of State considers that the delivery of homes, including affordable units, carries substantial weight and that the economic benefits of the proposal carry modest weight in favour of the proposal.’

The development, on the Hatchfield Farm estate in ­Newmarket, Suffolk, had been rejected by the then Local Government Minister Sajid Javid in 2016.

But that decision was overturned in the High Court a year later and, in 2017, planning judge Justice Gilbart ruled Javid’s decision was ‘fatally inconsistent’ and ‘plainly deficient’.

As well as the construction of 400 homes, Lord Derby’s proposal also included two access roads.

The Government report added there was ‘no evidence’ any horse trainers would move out of Newmarket — HQ of British horse racing — if the plans went ahead.

On behalf of Lord Derby’s Sansovino Developments, a spokesman said: ‘We are pleased the Secretary of State has now agreed with the recommendation of the Inspector a n d granted planning permission for 400 homes at Hatchfield Farm.

This has been a lengthy process, during which time the housing need in ­Newmarket has continued to increase.

We look forward to bringing the new homes to Newmarket, which so many people require.’

Lord Derby’s development vehicle is named after the 1924 Derby winner Sansovino. It was the first time in 137 years the race had been won by a horse owned by the Earl of Derby.

Just days after Naomi Campbell revealed she wore a hazmat suit on the plane to protect herself from coronavirus, the supermodel now admits she’s also trying to boost her immune system — with an artichoke cocktail.

‘This is my shake I make in the mornings to keep my immune [system] strong,’ says the 49-year-old in a video online, in which she shows how to put it together.

Starting with milk (Naomi suggests almond or coconut), she adds a tablespoon each of cacao, matcha, baobab, collagen, moringa and artichoke powder.

She tops the dark green concoction with vitamin C, pomegranate paste, half a banana and ice. ‘This is good for you,’ she insists. ‘It’s like a meal in itself.’

Winston Marshall, the founding member of rock supergroup Mumford & Sons, has his own innovative way of dealing with the shortage of toilet paper.

‘Never thought I’d say this, but, thank God for Karl Marx,’ he says.

‘Ran out of bog roll but found Das Kapital, 1,200 pages long, should see me through several months,’ he adds of Marx’s 1867 seminal tome.

Princess Eugenie reportedly played matchmaker to pop star Ellie Goulding and her now husband, art dealer Caspar Jopling, having once worked with his Uncle Jay at online auction platform Paddle8 in New York.

Yesterday, Caspar made a very public show of gratitude for their long friendship by sharing pictures of Prince Andrew’s daughter online to celebrate her 30th birthday.

In a series of posts, which included one of Eugenie with Ellie, 33, and another of her making a speech at his wedding to Ellie last year, he describes the Princess as a ‘beautiful ray of sunshine’.

The 28-year-old Old Etonian adds: ‘I can’t wait to celebrate with you.’ Given the current rules on social distancing, he may have to wait.

Since recordings of the BBC radio soap The Archers were halted last week, Charles Collingwood, who has played gentleman farmer Brian Aldridge in the show for the past 45 years, has been focusing on his reallife passion: cricket.

‘We have plenty of wine and loo rolls,’ he tells me from his cottage in Hampshire.

‘My big concern now is to prevent the cancellation of the Cricket County Championships — they have already been postponed until May.’

Charles, 76, adds: ‘County championships attract a much smaller crowd than Test matches so social distancing wouldn’t be a problem.’

Queen of the jungle Georgia Toffolo, who won ITV’s I’m A Celebrity in 2017, is self-­isolating at home in Chelsea but refuses to be downhearted.

The 25-year-old, who recently became engaged to Nigel Farage’s former right-hand man, George Cottrell, reigns supreme in her bathroom as she posted a video online of herself twirling around to ABBA’s Dancing Queen, draped only in towels.

‘I have been in the house for a week,’ says the self-confessed ABBA fan, describing her dance routine as ‘self-care’.

Do you have regal culinary skills?

The Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester, and his wife, Birgitte, are advertising for a cook.

‘You will be responsible for the planning, preparation and cooking of daily meals,’ says the advert on the royal website.

‘You will also monitor and replenish food supplies and equipment for the household.’

The couple, who are neighbours of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace, say the post will pay up to £27,000 a year.

Designer and former heroin addict Pearl Lowe (mother of model Daisy) reveals she is planning to write a new memoir, having swapped her hedonistic Primrose Hill lifestyle for the more wholesome Somerset.

‘I’d love to write a follow-up to my autobiography,’ says Pearl, 49, referring to All That Glitters.

‘That was written so many years ago and people are only finding it now, which is embarrassing. I was in a dark place at that time.’