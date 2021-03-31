Second batch of Chinese-made vaccines arrives in Bolivia

LA PAZ, March 30 (Xinhua) — A second batch of vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm arrived in the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba on Tuesday to advance the country’s mass immunization campaign against COVID-19.

Bolivian Foreign Affairs Minister Rogelio Mayta, Health Minister Jeyson Auza and Chinese Ambassador to Bolivia Huang Yazhong were on hand to receive the shipment.

Auza thanked China’s support for making the procurement possible, saying that the doses will help beef up a vaccination drive launched 12 days ago at border areas to prevent the spread of the virus variant initially found in Brazil.

Mayta noted that once again China has demonstrated cooperation with the South American country.

“These vaccines are of paramount importance … they contribute to the largest immunization campaign carried out by Bolivia, and to fighting the pandemic. These vaccines signify life,” Mayta said.

For his part, Huang expressed his satisfaction with the strengthening of health cooperation between the two countries in fighting the pandemic.

China’s embassy is willing to continue working together with the Bolivian Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Ministry of Health in pursuit of greater cooperation that benefits the Bolivian people, he said.

Bolivia launched the mass vaccination campaign when the first batch arrived in February. Enditem